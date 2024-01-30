Check out the Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Big 12 football schedule dates

Big 12 football opponents for the 2024 Cincinnati Bearcats were announced Nov. 1. Tuesday, the league released game dates for all schools. Times will be added once established.

UC sold out all of their games at Nippert Stadium in 2023.

Coach Scott Satterfield's Bearcats will have six home games and six away tilts. Of the nine Big 12 games, four are at Nippert Stadium with five on the road.

2024 University of Cincinnati football

Aug. 31 vs. Towson

The Bearcats and Tigers have never met. Towson was 5-6 last season and 4-4 at the FCS level as part of the Colonial Athletic Association.

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) runs for a touchdown in UC's win over the Pitt Panthers last season at Acrisure Stadium.

Sept. 7 vs. Pitt

The Bearcats defeated Pitt last year at Heinz Field 27-21. The Panthers lead the series 8-5 but UC's won the last three. It's the first trip to Nippert since 2012 when the Bearcats won 34-10 as George Winn ran for a pair of touchdowns. The game will be Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi's first at Nippert since he was part of Mark Dantonio's staff as defensive coordinator between 2004-2006. Briefly, after Dantonio departed for Michigan State, Narduzzi was UC's interim coach. When Brian Kellly was hired from Central Michigan, Narduzzi left for the Spartans as defensive coordinator.

Miami (Oh) RedHawks defensive lineman Brian Ugwu (8) poses with fans after winning the Battle for the Victory Bell football game at UC vs. the Bearcats 31-24 in overtime.

Sept. 14 at Miami University

The series is now tied 60-60-7 after Miami's overtime win last season at Nippert. The Victory Bell sits in Oxford for the first time since 2005. This will be the first rivalry game in Yager Stadium since Luke Fickell's first Bearcat team literally stole a win in 2017, 21-17. Down 17-6, UC scored 15 unanswered points in the game's final minutes to escape with the victory.

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Ken Willis (27) returns an interception to the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter of UC's 24-14 Big 12 win at Houston.

Sept. 21 vs. Houston

Houston was UC's first official Big 12 victory 24-14 last Nov. 11 on the road. The Cougars are now coached by Willie Fritz whom Bearcats fans should remember from Tulane of the American Athletic Conference.

Sept. 28 at Texas Tech

This will be the second meeting between the Bearcats and Red Raiders. UC opened their 1968 season with a 10-10 tie in Lubbock.

Oct. 5 (BYE)

UC's defense chases UCF's John Rhys Plumee during their game last Nov. 4.

Oct. 12 vs. at UCF

This was another winnable game from last year's campaign as the Bearcats fell 28-26 last Nov. 4 in Nippert to Gus Malzahn's Knights. Former Bearcats Deshaun Pace and Bryon Threats are now UCF players.

Oct. 19 vs. Arizona State

The Bearcats get their first crack at beating the Sun Devils who defeated them in 1954 and again in 1976.

Oct. 26 at Colorado

Coach Prime. You may have heard of him. Deion Sanders, the former Cincinnati Red who has mastered many stages coaches the Buffaloes who picked up last year's UC tight end Chamon Metayer. The Bearcats have played one game in Boulder losing in 1972.

Nov. 2 (BYE)

The Cincinnati Bearcats take the field prior to an NCAA college football game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Nov. 18. at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers come to Nippert Stadium for the first time since 2009 this season.

Nov. 7 or Nov. 8 vs. West Virginia

It's West Virginia's first trip to Nippert since Isaiah Pead ran for 175 yards in a 24-21 win in 2009.

Iowa State defeated UC 30-10 on Oct. 14. UC now goes to Ames, Iowa to face the Cyclones in 2024.

Nov. 16 at Iowa State

It's an interesting game now for the Bearcats since they just hired Tyson Veidt as defensive coordinator. Veidt was the Cyclones linebackers coach the past eight seasons with Matt Campbell. Iowa State soundly defeated UC 30-10 last season on Oct. 14.

Nov. 23 at Kansas State

UC leads their series with Kansas State 4-2 but the Wildcats won in back-to-back years vs. Rick Minter's Bearcats in 1995 at Nippert on a last-second touchdown and with a 35-0 shutout in Manhattan in 1996.

Nov. 30 vs. TCU

The Bearcats are 2-1 vs. the Horned Frogs who used to be Conference USA members. Mark Dantonio's UC team defeated them at Nippert last time around in 2004, 21-10.

New to the coaching staff

In addition to new defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt who was introduced Monday, the Bearcats have added Curtis Fitch as a quality control coach assisting with tight ends. He previously was a grad assistant at East Carolina and LSU and was a former Appalachian State scout team quarterback for Scott Satterfield between 2015-2017. His father, Todd is a senior advisor/analyst at Ohio State.

Future opponents

2025

Home: Arizona, BYU, Baylor, Iowa State, UCF

Away: Utah, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas

2026

Home: Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas State

Away: Arizona, BYU, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia

2027

Home: TCU, Houston, Oklahoma State, Kansas, West Virginia

Away: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas State, UCF

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Big 12 football schedule for 2024 Cincinnati Bearcats