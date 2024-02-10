Check out the Chiefs’ recent history against the 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to facing the San Francisco 49ers and will compete against the West Coast powerhouse in Super Bowl LVIII for a chance to win back-to-back championships.

While regular season matchups against the 49ers are relatively uncommon for the Chiefs, San Francisco’s has been indelibly tied to Kansas City for decades.

Legendary 49ers quarterback Joe Montana decided to take his talents to Western Missouri to play for the Chiefs for two seasons in 1993 and 1994. Later in the 90s, Kansas City turned to another San Francisco signal-caller, Steve Bono, to quarterback the Chiefs from 1994 to 1996.

Then, in 2013, Kansas City made one of the most consequential moves in franchise history by trading for quarterback Alex Smith, who helped the Chiefs rebuild before mentoring Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

Clearly, these teams are bound at the hip in NFL history, and their matchups in recent seasons have been battles for the ages.

Check out the recent history dating back to 2000 between the Super Bowl LVIII contenders ahead of their championship matchup in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday:

2022: Regular season, Week 7

Final score: Chiefs 44, 49ers 23

2020: Super Bowl LIV

Final score: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

2018: Regular season, Week 3

Final score: Chiefs 38, 49ers 27

2014: Regular season, Week 5

Final score: Chiefs 17, 49ers 22

2010: Regular season, Week 3

Final score: Chiefs 31, 49ers 10

2006: Regular season, Week 4

Final score: Chiefs 41, 49ers 0

2002: Regular season Week 10

Final score: Chiefs 13, 49ers 17

2000: Regular season Week 11

Final score: Chiefs 7, 49ers 21

