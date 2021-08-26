Check out the Cardinals’ final preseason depth chart

The Arizona Cardinals play in their preseason final this weekend, as they will be on the road Saturday night to take on the New Orleans Saints. The team has released its final depth chart of the preseason without many changes.

What does that final depth chart look?

Check it out below.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray Colt McCoy Chris Streveler

Running backs

Chase Edmonds James Conner Jonathan Ward Eno Benjamin

Wide receiver

'X' receiver:

DeAndre Hopkins KeeSean Johnson Antoine Wesley A.J. Richardson

'Z' receiver:

A.J. Green Andy Isabella Andre Baccellia

Slot receiver:

Tight end

Maxx Williams Darrell Daniels Ross Travis Demetrius Harris Bernhard Seikovits

Offensive line

Left tackle:

D.J. Humphries Josh Miles Koda Martin

Left guard:

Justin Pugh Sean Harlow Shaq Calhoun

Center:

Rodney Hudson Max Garcia Michael Menet Marcus Henry

Right guard:

Justin Murray Brian Winters

Right tackle:

Kelvin Beachum Josh Jones

Defensive line

Defensive end:

J.J. Watt Zach Allen Michael Dogbe

Nose tackle:

Rashard Lawrence Corey Peters Cam Murray

Defensive tackle:

Jordan Phillips Leki Fotu Josh Mauro Margus Hunt

Outside linebacker

One side:

Chandler Jones Dennis Gardeck Victor Dimukeje

Other side:

Markus Golden Devon Kennard Kylie Fitts Bryson Young Reggie Walker

Inside linebacker

'Mike' linebacker:

Zaven Collins Jordan Hicks Evan Weaver

'Will' linebacker

Isaiah Simmons Tanner Vallejo Zeke Turner Terrance Smith

Cornerback

One side:

Byron Murphy Darqueze Dennard Marco Wilson Jace Whittaker

Other side:

Malcolm Butler Robert Alford Daryl Worley Tay Gowan Picasso Nelson

Safety

Strong safety:

Budda Baker Chris Banjo Shawn Williams James Wiggins

Free Safety

Jalen Thompson Deionte Thompson Charles Washington

Specialists

Kicker:

Matt Prater

Punter:

Andy Lee Ryan Winslow

Holder:

Andy Lee Ryan Winslow

Long Snapper:

Aaron Brewer

Kick returner:

Andy Isabella Rondale Moore

Punt returner:

Christian Kirk Rondale Moore

