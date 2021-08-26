Check out the Cardinals’ final preseason depth chart
The Arizona Cardinals play in their preseason final this weekend, as they will be on the road Saturday night to take on the New Orleans Saints. The team has released its final depth chart of the preseason without many changes.
What does that final depth chart look?
Check it out below.
Quarterback
Colt McCoy
Chris Streveler
Running backs
Chase Edmonds
James Conner
Jonathan Ward
Eno Benjamin
Wide receiver
'X' receiver:
DeAndre Hopkins
KeeSean Johnson
Antoine Wesley
A.J. Richardson
'Z' receiver:
A.J. Green
Andy Isabella
Andre Baccellia
Slot receiver:
Greg Dortch
Tight end
Maxx Williams
Darrell Daniels
Ross Travis
Demetrius Harris
Bernhard Seikovits
Offensive line
Left tackle:
D.J. Humphries
Josh Miles
Koda Martin
Left guard:
Justin Pugh
Sean Harlow
Shaq Calhoun
Center:
Rodney Hudson
Max Garcia
Michael Menet
Marcus Henry
Right guard:
Brian Winters
Right tackle:
Kelvin Beachum
Josh Jones
Defensive line
Defensive end:
J.J. Watt
Zach Allen
Michael Dogbe
Nose tackle:
Rashard Lawrence
Corey Peters
Cam Murray
Defensive tackle:
Jordan Phillips
Leki Fotu
Josh Mauro
Margus Hunt
Outside linebacker
One side:
Chandler Jones
Dennis Gardeck
Victor Dimukeje
Other side:
Markus Golden
Devon Kennard
Kylie Fitts
Bryson Young
Reggie Walker
Inside linebacker
'Mike' linebacker:
Zaven Collins
Jordan Hicks
Evan Weaver
'Will' linebacker
Isaiah Simmons
Tanner Vallejo
Zeke Turner
Terrance Smith
Cornerback
One side:
Byron Murphy
Darqueze Dennard
Marco Wilson
Jace Whittaker
Other side:
Malcolm Butler
Robert Alford
Daryl Worley
Tay Gowan
Picasso Nelson
Safety
Strong safety:
Budda Baker
Chris Banjo
Shawn Williams
James Wiggins
Free Safety
Jalen Thompson
Deionte Thompson
Charles Washington
Specialists
Kicker:
Matt Prater
Punter:
Andy Lee
Ryan Winslow
Holder:
Andy Lee
Ryan Winslow
Long Snapper:
Aaron Brewer
Kick returner:
Andy Isabella
Rondale Moore
Punt returner:
Christian Kirk
Rondale Moore
