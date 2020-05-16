Check out Candlestick Park's old design before 49ers, Giants shared it

For over a decade prior to the 49ers moving in and sharing Candlestick Park with the Giants, the stadium was utilized primarily for baseball.

As you can see, the stadium had a much different look before being rebuilt to more effectively host NFL games.

Candlestick Park at Candlestick Point before it was enclosed for football (1960-1971). #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/bBNRDrx0M5 — MLBcathedrals ⚾️ (@MLBcathedrals) May 15, 2020

The unreal proximity to the San Francisco Bay made for great views and a ton of wind. Once the stadium was redesigned in 1970, the speed of the winds decreased, but they swirled much more wildly around the park.

Although the frigid cold and damp air kept the grass moist for much of the year, the 49ers reached the organization's greatest heights at Candlestick.

It would have made for a much more beautiful experience had the bowl remained open, but hosting an NFL team simply wouldn't have been tenable.

The Giants built and moved into what is now Oracle Park before the 2000 season, and the 49ers opened up Levi's Stadium at the outset of the 2014 season.

Candlestick, with all its memories, no longer exists, as demolition of the stadium was completed in 2015.

