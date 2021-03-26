Check out the BYU highlights of QB Zach Wilson

Benzinga

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is planning to reopen its Mission Bay, San Francisco, offices with 20% occupancy on March 29, and allow the staff to return to work on a "voluntary basis," Reuters reports. Uber had previously extended its work-from-home policy until September 13. The employees resuming office would reportedly adhere to the pandemic protocols, including face coverings, social distancing, and wiping down areas like desks. Additionally, sick employees or employee family members would stay at home. Uber peer Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) expects positive weekly business growth beginning last week through 2021 end triggered by the COVID-19 vaccine launch. UBER and LYFT stocks have gained 106% and 127.4%, respectively, in the last year. Price action: UBER share prices traded 1.06% higher at $54.46 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.