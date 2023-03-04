Check out Bryce Young’s official measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine

Alabama QB Bryce Young measurements at the Combine: Height: 5-10 and 1/8th of an inch

Weight: 204 pounds

Hands: 9 and 3/4ths of an inch — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2023

The most highly anticipated numbers at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine are officially in.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young measured in at just over 5-10 and 204 pounds, after being listed at 6-0 and 195 pounds while playing for the Crimson Tide.

Widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL draft class, Young’s lack of ideal size has been one of the biggest storylines heading into this year’s event.

His measurements are nearly identical to those of Kyler Murray, who was the No. 1 overall pick in his draft class.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire