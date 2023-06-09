Check out the Broncos’ highlights from OTAs

The Denver Broncos wrapped up the third and final week of organized team activities on Thursday with a practice session open to media members.

The team’s OTAs were voluntary, but most of the club’s healthy players were in attendance. Up next is mandatory minicamp, which is set to run from June 13-15. Players will be fined if they skip mandatory camp.

After minicamp wraps up next Thursday, Broncos players will then get a summer break until reporting back for the start of training camp in late July. Before we enter the slowest point of the NFL offseason, here are some quick highlights from OTAs this spring.

The Broncos typically begin training camp in late July and the team’s camp schedule is typically announced in mid-June. So fans should expect to know dates and times for training camp in the coming days.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire