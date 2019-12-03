Check out the Bears flashy footwear for charity for My Cause My Cleats

When the Bears take on the Dallas Cowboys this Thursday, you may notice some colorful cleats at Soldier Field. The Bears will be wearing custom designed cleats to showcase a charity they support as part of a greater NFL campaign ‘My Cause My Cleats.' The Bears tweeted out a sampling of some of the players flashy footwear.

Eddie Jackson's neon green and blue cleats are dedicated to his Remain to Reach foundation, providing support to youth in rebuilding their lives after being in the criminal justice system. He spoke about what this foundation means to him in a video you can watch here.

Eddy Pineiro will be kicking with crazy hot pink and bright green cleats to support Core Cares, an organization that donates money and resources to medical organizations.

Even Coach Matt Nagy will be sporting some snazzy sneakers, with his charity of choice being Snow City Arts. His orange and snow-flake print cleats will support arts education to children in hospitals.

You can check out the rest of the player's shoes for My Cause My Cleats here.

