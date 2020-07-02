Check out awesome Warriors, Kings' Disney-themed mock-up uniforms

What are the Kings going to do now?

Well, they're going to Disney World, while the Warriors will be missing out on the Most Magical Place on Earth.

The Kings are one of the 22 teams heading to Orlando for the NBA restart, and while they have a tough road ahead, one designer imagined if they dressed for the occasion.

Mikey Halim is a very talented graphic designer who designed some mock-up uniforms for the occasion by combining Disney and the NBA.

The Kings' jerseys combined "The Lion King," which included the purple colors and the fun scene of Simba, Timon and Pumba walking in a line singing "Hakuna Matata."

(It's stuck in your head now isn't it?)

It also has a unique zebra detail all over it:

View this post on Instagram Sacramento Kings x The Lion King - COP OR DROP? Comment down what you want to see next! | Collab with @slamstudios | NBA x Disney Part 12 | @nba | @sacramentokings ____________________________________________________ With the NBA officially returning at Disney World to finish the season, @slamstudios & I teamed up to bring you Disney-themed uniforms for all 30 teams.

Although the Warriors will not be in Orlando continuing the season, they received some royal treatment with the Disney World castle theme and the iconic logo in the backdrop of the Warriors uniform:

View this post on Instagram Golden State Warriors x Disney World - COP OR DROP? The FINAL jersey in the series! | Designed by @slamstudios | NBA x Disney Part 30 | @nba | @warriors ____________________________________________________ With the NBA officially returning at Disney World to finish the season, @slamstudios & I teamed up to bring you Disney-themed uniforms for all 30 teams.

These are just mock ups, but they would be a fun addition to welcoming sports back.

The Kings have to surpass the Memphis Grizzlies or finish within 3 1/2 games of the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference to force a play-in round with that team. It's quite the daunting schedule for Sacramento, and no major outlets have shown much faith in them making the postseason. That upset De'Aaron Fox when an ESPN article didn't even mention the Kings as a possible winner in that group.

He told reporters Wednesday he believes the team has just as strong of a chance as any of the others.

