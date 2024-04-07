Check out this awesome Rondé Barber documentary

One of the most legendary players in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history, Rondé Barber turns 49 today, so we’re celebrating with all kinds of No. 20 content today.

Barber’s rise from third-round draft pick to Pro Football Hall of Famer is the stuff of legend, as he overcame doubts about his size to become one of the most dynamic playmakers in NFL history.

Spending all 16 of his NFL seasons with the Bucs, Barber gave Tampa Bay fans a seemingly endless highlight reel, and remains an active member of the community.

If you haven’t seen it yet, make sure to check out this fantastic documentary about Barber’s incredible journey:

