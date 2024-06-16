Check out these awesome pics of Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans in Creamsicle uniforms

Whether you’re a brand-new fan or a long-time supporter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there’s a good chance you love the team’s retro “Creamsicle” uniforms.

The Bucs rocked the orange-heavy look from their inaugural season in 1976 up until 1997, when they switched to their red-and-pewter threads. The old-school getup recently made a return, and fans have been loving it.

Whether it was the team’s legendary players of years past or current stars, these uniforms always look good, on the field or in front of the camera.

Check out the latest promo shots of Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans sporting the old classics:

School's out for the summer 😎 Next up 👉 training camp pic.twitter.com/NIKmJD5J9O — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 13, 2024

