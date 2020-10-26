Check out this awesome hype video for Week 7’s Bears-Rams game

The Chicago Bears (5-1) travel to Los Angeles on Monday night to face the Rams (4-2) in an important early-season NFC showdown between two teams with playoff aspirations.

The Bears’ shocking 5-1 start has its doubters because of the way they’ve won. You know the story by now: two 16-point comebacks in the first three weeks and another come-from-behind win against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 5.

Chicago’s Week 2 win against the Giants was a near-loss in the waning seconds of the game, leaving their victory over the Panthers last Sunday as their only clear-cut ‘W.’

The Bears have a chance to prove they’re for real on a national stage Monday night. They have a chance to earn respect. And that’s what makes hype videos like this one produced by ESPN even more fun to watch.

Check it out:



