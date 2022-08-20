Check out this awesome angle of Romeo Doubs’ ridiculous touchdown catch

The broadcast angle of Romeo Doubs’ touchdown catch on Friday night at Lambeau Field couldn’t do the play justice. Good thing we’ve got more than one look at the touchdown.

The Green Bay Packers official Twitter account released this alternate angle that shows how Doubs skied over the cornerback and made an acrobatic, all-hands catch in traffic for the score.

Doubs caught Jordan Love’s well-placed pass at its highest point – a good foot and a half over the corner – and completed the catch through contact and to the ground.

The final result? Six points, and Doubs’ first-ever Lambeau Leap.

Here’s the angle:

Doubs, a fourth-round pick, has three catches for 24 yards and the touchdown. He’s caught a touchdown pass in each of his first two preseason games.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire