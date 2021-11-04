Check out The Athletic’s staff predictions for Florida-South Carolina

Coming off a 34-7 beatdown from the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, the Gators will be back in action on the road this week against a South Carolina team that also sits at .500.

However, the Gamecocks’ struggles have been a lot more pronounced this year. They nearly lost to East Carolina, and their only SEC win came by just one point against a Vanderbilt team that Florida beat 42-0.

The Gators should be able to get back in the win column this week, and that’s the unanimous opinion from The Athletic’s college football staff. Here’s how they each see the game playing out.

G. Allan Taylor

Gators beat writer G. Allan Taylor actually predicted the closest game of anyone on staff. Perhaps because he’s been watching this team the last few weeks?

The concussion Anthony Richardson suffered against Georgia makes him doubtful for Saturday, which leaves Emory Jones re-elevated to starter. Regardless of who plays QB, this sets up as a slump buster for the Gators, considering Carolina’s lone SEC win this season required a comeback against Vanderbilt. The X factor, of course, is whether Florida gets off the bus determined or disinterested. Both defenses should be salivating considering the offenses committed nine turnovers in the previous three games. Florida 30-17

Josh Kendall

Kendall, on the other hand, predicted a much wider margin of victory for Florida on Saturday.

The Gamecocks have four games left to stabilize their first season under Shane Beamer. South Carolina has been incompetent on offense, which now has dragged down what once was a solid defense. Florida is not great but will have a little something to prove Saturday. Florida 41-14

Brodie Miller

LSU writer Brodie Miller saw how much this teams struggled with the Tigers just a few weeks ago, but even he thinks that the Gators won’t face many issues on Saturday.

With all the negative attention on Florida this week, and how troubled South Carolina has looked, Mullen bounces back in a rout. Florida 35-14

Aaron Suttles

Suttles, an Alabama writer, had some tough words of criticism for coach Dan Mullen, but he projected the biggest Florida win among The Athletic’s staff.

Dan Mullen would do nearly anything to keep the attention on the field and off his sometimes aloof comments that come across with a lot of smugness. It’s not apathy because he wants to win. But the whole “I’m the smartest guy in the room” routine has really worn off. So the get-your-team-to-blow-the-other-team-out strategy seems like a good one in this spot. Florida 42-10

Sam Khan Jr.

Khan likes Florida’s recent success in this series and the fact that South Carolina’s offense has been abysmal to this point in the season.

These teams’ last eight meetings have all been decided by 14 or fewer points, but Florida is 3-0 against the Gamecocks under Mullen. Given how inept South Carolina is offensively (5.12 yards per play, 13th in the SEC), I expect the margin to be more than two touchdowns. Florida 38-13

Seth Emerson

Emerson, a Georgia writer, managed to get his jabs in, but he still predicted a three-score victory for Florida.

Behold the Florida Gators, the latest evidence against total yards as a metric: Florida has outgained every opponent this year, yet is 4-4. Boys and girls, this is why we use yards-per-play, not total yards. This has been my latest TED talk, and yes I expect Florida to beat South Carolina on the scoreboard and, doubtlessly, total yards. Florida 38-21

Composite score prediction

Florida is certainly teetering close to a spiral to end the year, but these last four games are very winnable matchups, and it starts with a road trip against a South Carolina team who hasn’t been very competitive this year.

If the Gators are going to make a statement that they’re better than their record shows, that has to start this week.

Composite score prediction: Florida 37, South Carolina 13

