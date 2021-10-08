Check out The Athletic’s staff picks for Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Florida’s 2021 season lost a lot of the excitement that was surrounding it after dropping a 20-13 road game to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. With games remaining at LSU and against Georgia, 9-3 seems like the best-case scenario.

But the Gators should be able to get things right this weekend ahead of the game against the Tigers, as the 2-3 Vanderbilt Commodores, who lost to an FCS team and has wins against two of the worst teams in the FBS, come to town.

UF is a heavy favorite in this one, and no one is really giving Vandy a chance. That includes the staff of The Athletic, who unanimously picked Florida to win big.

G. Allan Taylor

Here’s what Gators beat writer G. Allan Taylor predicted.

A missed PAT and a failed two-point try against Alabama. A blocked kick and a first-and-goal gone wrong at Kentucky. Gators fans could have IBS from digesting such close losses. Dan Mullen would like to design more deep shots, considering Florida has only 12 pass plays of 20-plus yards this season, second fewest in the SEC. Vanderbilt’s defense has allowed 26 such passes, the most in the SEC, so Gators receivers might make hay downfield. Everyone will watch to see how Mullen divides playing time between Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. Last week, including plays negated by penalties, Jones led 67-9. Expect a smaller gap this week as Richardson sees extended action in a runaway. Florida 48-7

Josh Kendall

Writer Josh Kendall predicted a slightly closer score, but the same result.

The Gators and Mullen need a get-well game, allowing Vanderbilt to fulfill its eternal purpose. Everyone’s a winner. Florida 45-10

Brodie Miller

LSU writer Brodie Miller, who will be covering this team’s trip to Death Valley next weekend, thinks that the Gators will be able to get things right before that game.

Yeah, I’ll go with the Mullen getting out his frustrations game. Florida 52-13

Aaron Suttles

Alabama writer Aaron Suttles, who predicted an 11-point Florida win last week, doesn’t see the Gators having too many issues on Saturday.

One is celebrating a game-winning field goal against UConn. The other had nine shots with goal-to-go to tie the score. Neither is coming in feeling particularly good about itself. Only one, though, has the ability to do something about it. Florida wants to get right, build some confidence and keep building. Florida 49-10

Seth Emerson

Georgia writer Seth Emerson agrees with Suttles’ score prediction.

The fact Vanderbilt beat UConn last week gives me a chance to do one of my favorite things: bash Randy Edsall, who when he “retired” last month referred to his years of “service” at UConn, as if he was not being paid millions of dollars to maintain a program that is now 0-6, last won a game in October 2019, and so irrelevant it’s still searching for a conference home. Fear not, Vanderbilt fans, at least you’re not UConn. (But you’re also not Florida.) Florida 49-10

Sam Khan Jr.

Finally, senior writer Sam Khan Jr. picked the Gators to win by the widest margin of anyone on staff.

I don’t picture this being quite the beatdown Vanderbilt got from Georgia in its SEC opener, but it won’t be close, either. Florida 51-9

Composite Score Prediction

It’s clear that not many are giving the Commodores a chance in this one, and it’s understandable. The overall spread across the bookmakers is absurdly large for a conference game, but the Gators have a very good chance of covering it.

It will take a level of play Vanderbilt hasn’t demonstrated at all this season to remain even competitive in this one.

Composite score prediction: Florida 49, Vanderbilt 10

