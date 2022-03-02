Check out all the angles of Chucky Hepburn's winner and the Wisconsin Badgers celebration that followed

Tuesday night won't soon be forgotten by Wisconsin Badgers fans after Chucky Hepburn's banked-in three-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining gave UW the points it needed to beat Purdue, 70-67, and secure at least a share of the Big Ten championship.

Despite landing at 10th in the conference preseason poll, UW has a chance to win the league outright with a victory Sunday over Nebraska.

Check out all the angles of the amazing shot, including the television broadcast by ESPN's Jason Benetti and a version with longtime Badgers announcer Matt Lepay on the radio call. Plus, video of the celebration that followed.

What could make tonight better?@MattLepay on the call. Enjoy.pic.twitter.com/UliAgEjnwG — Big Ten Champs 🏆 (@BadgerMBB) March 2, 2022

CHUCKY HEPBURN FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/GTXsLUo07F — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) March 2, 2022

Up-close look at the Kohl Center after the buzzer. Badgers crowd showed out. pic.twitter.com/hpaM8GNXuy — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) March 2, 2022

Waking up Big Ten champions! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bgFBpIbuwh — Big Ten Champs 🏆 (@BadgerMBB) March 2, 2022

Everything about this night *chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/zQvGLVwWhT — Big Ten Champs 🏆 (@BadgerMBB) March 2, 2022

Big Ten titles since Bo Ryan and Greg Gard entered the league.



Michigan State: 6

Wisconsin: 6

Ohio State: 5

Michigan: 3

Purdue: 3

Illinois: 3

Indiana: 3

Maryland: 1#Badgers pic.twitter.com/xbFZeLmoYK — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 2, 2022

And this is the scene tonight as the #Badgers clinched a share of the 2022 title. pic.twitter.com/t5n2Rk2MB0 — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) March 2, 2022

Warning about the strong language on this one, but it might be the early favorite for quote of the year when Johnny Davis addressed the crowd discussing Hepburn's basket?

"I'm not going to lie, that was some bullsh*t but it went in." @JohnnyDavis on @ChuckyHepburn's game-winner 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UqaxdrpafY — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) March 2, 2022

Some notable former Badgers had reactions of their own, including one who knows a thing or two about big bank shots.

This Badger team !!!! I really am speechless. Johnny Davis is special but the rest of the group has developed so much!! — Brian Butch (@Brian_Butch) March 2, 2022

I am just so happy for this @BadgerMBB team. I could go on and on about them but I am just so happy for them. This is their moment. An incredible group of people that represent the best school in the world in an amazing way. — Sam Dekker (@dekker) March 2, 2022

Great teams show up in big moments. @BadgerMBB has shown up all year. Couldn’t be happier for this team and staff. Gardo coach of the year. @JohnnyDavis player of the year. Give them the damn 1 seed @MarchMadnessMBB — Frank Kaminsky III 🦛 (@FSKPart3) March 2, 2022

On Wisconsin! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 2, 2022

