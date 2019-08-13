Check out Alfonzo McKinnie's custom Warriors-themed Air Jordan 1s

Alfonzo McKinnie's latest pair of kicks are cooler than yours.

The Warriors forward had Joshua Graham of The Concept Commission create a custom pair of Air Jordan 1s and they are straight fire.

Graham explains in an Instagram post that the shoes are a tribute to McKinnie's journey from going undrafted to securing a role on one of the best teams in NBA history.

"This custom was inspired to tell a piece of Alfonzo's improbable story. A kid coming from K-Town (Westside Chicago) to going undrafted to playing for one of the best organizations in professional sports. We took our time and added some true 1of1 touches to these."

The shoes even feature McKinnie's "AM" logo on the back and on the sock liner.

Alfonzo got some dope custom made Dubs themed kicks! pic.twitter.com/jABK6tsTT0 — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) August 12, 2019

McKinnie appears to have found a home with the Warriors. His hard work and hustle paid off last season as Warriors coach Steve Kerr trusted him enough to play him in 72 regular season games and all 22 playoff games.

During the regular season, McKinnie averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.9 minutes.

With all the roster turnover, McKinnie should have an expanded role this season. The 26-year-old will likely compete for the starting small forward spot with Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III and rookie Eric Paschall. McKinnie has the leg up because he knows the Warriors system and has the trust of Kerr.

If McKinnie wears his custom Air Jordan 1s during training camp, there's no way Kerr can pass on giving him the starting role.

