Check out the $6-million yacht that Tom Brady is going to buy

Tom Brady is getting a bigger boat. It seems he can’t get enough of the Tampa bay. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared on a livestream for Wajer Yachts to talk about his purchase of the Wajer 77.

Brady already owns a Wajer 55s, which he bought upon arriving to Tampa. Brady brought the boat to the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade. Yup, Brady infamously tossed the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another. It’s that boat.

Well, the Wajer 55s is worth roughly $2 million. And the Wajer 77, which Brady has preordered, is worth $6 million.

Wild!

Here’s a look at that boat.

Not a bad ride.

