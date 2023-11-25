Check out 5-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as he makes a contested touchdown catch

The most complete wide receiver to come out of high school in the last five years, Jeremiah Smith put together a very nice performance in his playoff game on Friday night. The Ohio State football commit is truly an elite talent.

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida), behind a strong performance from Smith, rolled to a 40-0 win over Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, Florida) in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships.

Smith, a five-star wide receiver, made a tremendous touchdown catch on Saturday night, battling off Kevin Levy to make the catch. Levy is a three-star defensive back who is committed to Rutgers.

Committed to Ohio State, there have been rumors that Smith could be a candidate to flip. Florida State is presumed to be the program with the inside track to get Smith if he re-opens his commitment.

According to 247Sports, Smith is the top-ranked player in the nation.

On Friday night, Smith had eight catches for 107 yards with a touchdown.

Miami WR target Jeremiah Smith scores a TD for Chaminade pic.twitter.com/ettLSG82cf — CaneSport Miami Hurricanes (@CaneSport) November 25, 2023

And here is another look at Smith’s touchdown catch, where he physically out-muscled his coverage for the touchdown.

Cedric Bailey completes a deep touchdown to Jeremiah Smith 7-0 Chaminade 8:20 1st pic.twitter.com/g8toQUC1ua — New Era Prep (@EraPrep) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on High School Sports