Check out these 49ers' pre-NFL photos, including Kyle Shanahan in pads

Ready for some throwback photos from the 49ers before they were members of the Faithful?

Of course you are.

Without further ado:

Let's unpack all of this beginning with Richard Sherman. (Top left)

Sherman was drafted in 2011 from Stanford where he excelled not only on the field, but in the classroom as well. He graduated from the school in 2006 with a 4.2 GPA earning salutatorian honors.

George Kittle has grown up quite a bit since his Iowa days. (Top Right). He'll still stop by his old stomping grounds and make cameos of course, just as he did last season during the 49ers' bye week.

Kittle has grown a lot since those days -- and so has his hair.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in football pads?

Yep.

He was a wide receiver for the Longhorns where he caught for 127 yards without a score, and only played for two seasons. He wanted to coach.

You know the rest of the story.

And then there's Jimmy Garoppolo ...

He looks exactly the same from his time at Eastern Illinois University.

Some just age better than others -- or not at all.





