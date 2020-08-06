Check out 49ers lifting weights outside while adhering to NFL protocols

During these times amid the coronavirus pandemic, we have to get creative when it comes to workouts. That's no different for the 49ers.

The team recently posted an Instagram stories video of players lifting weights outdoors and in individual tents that keep them away from other teammates in order to maintain social distancing.

Star edge rusher Nick Bosa, newly-acquired left tackle Trent Williams, rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and others participated in the outdoor workouts.

They appear to be adhering to the proper safety protocols, but that type of discipline wasn't much of a concern for this squad.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman spoke to reporters Tuesday saying that among other factors, a bonus of playing in Santa Clara is there isn't a huge nightlife. That means the typical distractions or possible temptations of the night scene in Miami or Atlanta isn't a factor for the team.

Sherman also credits the team's discipline and hunger, as the 49ers try to make a return appearance in the Super Bowl.

They're also embracing the new norm with the nasal swab testing and surveys. They're making these extra pre-practice rituals a typical part of their routine.

It appears the 49ers are adapting just fine.

