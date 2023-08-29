Check out 49ers' initial 53-man roster for 2023 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers officially released their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season on Tuesday.

San Francisco cut its roster down after a competitive training camp this summer. Now, the team can shift its focus to the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium.

Defensive linemen Kerry Hyder and Austin Bryant were cut Tuesday afternoon, but they won't be away for long. The 49ers plan to re-sign both players to the roster on Wednesday.

San Francisco is presented with a new and unexpected conundrum surrounding its kicker depth. Rookie kicker Jake Moody is listed as day-to-day with a right leg injury and veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez sustained a severe calf injury during pregame warmups last week. Gonzalez was placed on injured reserve and the 49ers remain hopeful in Moody.

Nick Bosa remains on the reserve list amid contract extension negotiations.

Here's the first look at San Francisco's initial 53-man roster:

Quarterback (3)

Brock Purdy

Sam Darnold

Brandon Allen

Running back (5)

Christian McCaffrey



Kyle Juszczyk



Elijah Mitchell



Jordan Mason



Ty Davis-Price

Wide receiver (6)

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Ronnie Bell

Ray-Ray McCloud

Danny Gray

Tight end (4)

George Kittle

Charlie Woerner

Ross Dwelley

Brayden Willis

Offensive line (9)

Trent Williams

Aaron Banks

Jake Brendel

Spencer Burford

Colton McKivitz

Jaylon Moore

Matt Pryor

Jon Feliciano

Nick Zakelj

Defensive line (8)

Arik Armstead

Javon Hargrave

Kevin Givens

Drake Jackson

Clelin Ferrell

Javon Kinlaw

Robert Beal

Kalia Davis

Linebacker (6)

Fred Warner

Dre Greenlaw

Oren Burks

Jalen Graham

Dee Winters

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Cornerback (5)

Charvarius Ward

Deommodore Lenoir

Samuel Womack

Ambry Thomas

Isaiah Oliver

Safety (4)

Talanoa Hufanga

Tashaun Gipson

Ji'Ayir Brown

George Odum

Specialists (3)

Jake Moody

Mitch Wishnowsky

Taybor Pepper

