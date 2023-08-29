Check out 49ers' initial 53-man roster for 2023 NFL season
The 49ers officially released their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season on Tuesday.
San Francisco cut its roster down after a competitive training camp this summer. Now, the team can shift its focus to the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium.
Defensive linemen Kerry Hyder and Austin Bryant were cut Tuesday afternoon, but they won't be away for long. The 49ers plan to re-sign both players to the roster on Wednesday.
San Francisco is presented with a new and unexpected conundrum surrounding its kicker depth. Rookie kicker Jake Moody is listed as day-to-day with a right leg injury and veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez sustained a severe calf injury during pregame warmups last week. Gonzalez was placed on injured reserve and the 49ers remain hopeful in Moody.
Nick Bosa remains on the reserve list amid contract extension negotiations.
Here's the first look at San Francisco's initial 53-man roster:
Quarterback (3)
Running back (5)
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Juszczyk
Elijah Mitchell
Jordan Mason
Ty Davis-Price
Wide receiver (6)
Ray-Ray McCloud
Tight end (4)
Offensive line (9)
Defensive line (8)
Robert Beal
Linebacker (6)
Cornerback (5)
Safety (4)
Ji'Ayir Brown
Specialists (3)
Jake Moody
