Check out 49ers fans invading SoFi Stadium for NFC Championship Game

The Los Angeles Rams did what they could to avoid another takeover of 49ers fans at SoFi Stadium, but it appears there again will be a sizable advantage for the Niners in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Nice sea of red at SoFi ðŸ˜



pic.twitter.com/kQ8aiLwJLx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 30, 2022

Looking and sounding a lot like Leviâ€™s Stadium in here pic.twitter.com/QqeSOZPHUh — KNBR (@KNBR) January 30, 2022

Lots of red outside of SoFi Stadium so far today ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/K4D4jeQIL5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 30, 2022

Gates are open and 49ers fans are everywhere ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/7Vb9Zh4yOt — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 30, 2022

The Faithful Takeover is here ðŸ™Œ



An estimated 65% of SoFi Stadium seats are filled by 49ers fans pic.twitter.com/4R2TdQa2k3 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 30, 2022

The 49ers look to advance to their second Super Bowl in three seasons, which would be also be played at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

