Check out the 1976 Steelers in the SuperTeams final

Young fans didn’t get the full experience of The Superstars and it’s unfortunate. It was a sports competition show that pitted top athletes of various sports in events against each other.

A highlight of the series was the SuperTeams event that put full squads together going against one another. The show ran on and off into the early 2000s but if you wanted the true experience you have to go way back.

We got very nostalgic when this video came across Twitter showing the 1976 SuperTeams final that included the 76 Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers team going against the World Series champion Cincinnati Reds. It’s a great look back at these players and just how great these events were for the fans. Not to mention just how hard these guys went to win.

For the record, the Steelers beat the Reds and were the 1976 SuperTeams champion.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire