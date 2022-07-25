Check out all 14 new NFL alternate, throwback helmets for 2022

The New York Jets are one of 14 NFL teams that have unveiled new helmets for 2022.

One three occasions, the Jets will have an alternate black helmet next season. It’s a sleek look, and some other teams went the same route by making a black-based helmet.

A handful of others went back in time, revealing they’ll use throwback looks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted all 14 helmets on social media, check out all of them below, including the Jets:

h

h

The Jets, most importantly

The @nyjets new Stealth Black alternate helmets… coming this season. ⚫️🟢 pic.twitter.com/UFzl8fJmAh — NFL (@NFL) July 22, 2022

Alternate looks

Blast from the past

1

1