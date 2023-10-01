Cheboygan, Pellston, Onaway football all come up short against strong opponents

TRAVERSE CITY – It’s been tough sledding for the Cheboygan football team against Traverse City St. Francis over the years.

The result wasn’t any better on Saturday for the Chiefs, who suffered a 49-7 loss to the Gladiators in a Northern Michigan Football League Legends Division game at Thirlby Field.

The Gladiators (3-3, 2-2 NMFL Legends) exploded with a big first quarter, as Cam Sellers broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. Braxton Lesinski and Sellers respectively added rushing touchdowns of 25 and 76 yards to push the St. Francis advantage to 21-0 by the end of one.

Tyler Kadlec and Jack Gruber tallied second quarter TD's for the Gladiators, who led 35-0 at the break.

The Chiefs (0-6, 0-3) finally got on the board midway through the third quarter, when senior quarterback Caden Gardner connected with fellow senior Gavin Rose on a 24-yard TD pass.

However, those were the only points the Chiefs would score.

Gardner finished with 111 yards passing while Cody Lane carried 12 times for 49 yards, Rose caught two passes for 42 yards, Luke Hoskins had a 39-yard reception, and Sean Postula caught a pass for 30 yards.

Gardner’s nine tackles led the Cheboygan defense. Even Benson recorded seven tackles, Postula added six, Rose registered five, and Luke Munger finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery.

Cheboygan takes on Boyne City (2-4) in a 7 p.m. homecoming matchup at Western Avenue Field on Friday, Oct. 6.

Pellston shows fight, but falls to Ski Valley leader Gaylord St. Mary

PELLSTON – The Pellston football team did its best to hang with Ski Valley 8-Player Conference leader Gaylord St. Mary, but surrendering big plays hurt the Hornets in a 66-26 home loss on Saturday.

Despite the defeat, the Hornets (1-5, 1-3 Ski Valley) received a monster performance from junior Brach Taylor, who caught four touchdown passes and finished with 138 yards receiving.

Following the defeat, Pellston coach Vince DeAgostino praised his players for a hard-fought display.

“That team has allowed eight points in their last four games, and we took it to them as best as we could and put up some points early,” said DeAgostino. “There were some bad mental mistakes on defense that led to big plays, but (St. Mary) had to work for what they got. That’s as physical as we’ve played this year. They beat us on big plays, not by pushing us around, which shows a lot of growth in our boys since that Central Lake game.

“I couldn’t be prouder."

Pellston travels to Inland Lakes (5-1, 2-0) for a 7 p.m. Ski Valley clash on Friday, Oct. 6.

Alcona too much for Onaway Cardinals

ALCONA – The Onaway football team struggled to keep up with high-powered Alcona in a 52-6 non-conference road loss on Friday.

The Cardinals (3-3) were led by senior Jackson Chaskey, who carried nine times for 100 yards and a touchdown. Justin Kramer-St. Germain caught four passes for 29 yards.

Defensively, Kramer-St. Germain finished with eight tackles and two tackles for loss, and Lelin Splan recorded 6.5 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. Luke Lovelace registered six tackles and Billy Gasch added two.

“We did a good job of stopping their run game, but we just couldn’t defend the deep pass all night,” said Onaway head coach Eddy Szymoniak.

Onaway returns to Ski Valley 8-Player action when it hosts Central Lake (4-2, 2-2) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan, Pellston, Onaway football suffer Week 6 defeats