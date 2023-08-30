Cheboygan golf keeps rolling, captures Grayling Invitational title

GRAYLING – The Cheboygan girls golf team is on fire at the moment.

On Monday, the Chiefs captured their third title already this season by posting a score of 380 and winning the Grayling Invitational.

“This team has been doing an awesome job with staying focused throughout their tournaments,” said Cheboygan coach Sean McNeil. “Monday was definitely a grinder, not everything was going as smooth as the girls would’ve probably wanted it to, but they persisted and put together the best scores they could get for the day.”

The Cheboygan girls golf team captured the Grayling Invitational title on Monday. From left, members of the Cheboygan team include Emily Clark, Emerson Eustice, Lilly Wright, Katie Maybank, Ella Kosanke and Elise Markham.

The Chiefs were led by Katie Maybank, who finished second with an 84. Also earning spots in the top 10 were Ella Kosanke (97), who tied for eighth, and Emerson Eustice (98), who placed 10th. Emily Clark finished just outside the top 10 with a 101.

“Our top four (Maybank, Kosanke, Clark and Eustice) put together a great score for our team,” McNeil said. “Emerson put together her personal best score by 10 strokes, which really helped out while we were trying to grind through and get through some of the tough spots. The maturity that these girls have shown this year, about being able to persist and play through adversity, has been outstanding and fun to watch.”

Lilly Wright (112) and Elise Markham (113) rounded out the squad.

“Lilly Wright has really turned the corner on how she approaches the game, and it’s wonderful to see how her game is coming along for the future,” McNeil said. “Elise Markham is also doing a wonderful job as a freshman, she’s really come along nicely since she started, and I look forward to working with her over the next few years.”

Finishing second was Traverse City St. Francis (383), which was led by individual medalist Grace Slocum (73).

Cheboygan volleyball falls in five sets at Gaylord

GAYLORD – Despite putting up a heck of a fight, the Cheboygan volleyball team was edged by Gaylord (25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 23-25, 12-15) in a five-set thriller on Monday.

Ava Bury’s 35 digs, seven kills, five aces and five assists led the Chiefs (5-4-1), who received six kills, 18 digs and 10 assists from Olivia Patrick, 12 kills from Bella Ecker, nine kills from Amelia Johnson, five kills and 27 digs from Makaela Steiner, 12 digs from Tessa Lake, and 17 digs from Presley Chamberlain.

Cheboygan's Makaela Steiner sets during a volleyball match at Gaylord on Monday.

“I am very proud of the effort and fight those girls put on the court against Gaylord,” said Cheboygan coach Darcie Mlynarchek. “Bella Ecker and Amelia Johnson really established themselves as strong middle blockers and hitters in this match. Makaela Steiner and Presley Chamberlain played strong defense and made it difficult for Gaylord to get a kill. For being such a young team, there is a lot of potential in the future.”

Dann scores, but Cheboygan soccer suffers 2-1 loss at Sault

SAULT STE. MARIE – The Cheboygan boys soccer team fell short in a 2-1 loss to Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.

While they received a goal from Jaxon Dann, the Chiefs (2-2-1) struggled to find consistency against the Blue Devils.

“Another game with terrible communication or lack thereof,” said Cheboygan coach Bob Miller. “Too much individual play, no communication and therefore little passing. I told them if they didn’t learn how to play as a team, they better be happy with just wearing the jerseys because that’s the most they will get out of the season.”

Onaway volleyball wins all three at home quad

ONAWAY – It was a terrific all-around night for the Onaway volleyball team, which earned wins over St. Ignace (25-20, 27-25), Charlevoix (25-21, 25-23) and Rogers City (25-20, 25-17) in a home quad match on Tuesday.

Ema DeMaestri led the Cardinals (8-3-1) with 19 kills, 29 digs and four aces, while Sadie Decker tallied 18 kills and 15 digs, Amya Janusky had nine kills, 19 digs and three blocks, Grace Watson recorded six kills, 40 assists and 20 digs, Carley Karsten added seven kills, 24 digs and four aces, and Ella Lintz chipped in with 11 digs.

“We were shorthanded without Sydney Peel, but the girls stepped up and played well,” said Onaway coach Steve Watson. “I thought Sadie Decker had a good all-around game, Carley Karsten did really well, and Amya Janusky stepped up and played well."

Four Mackinaw City runners medal in Pickford

PICKFORD – Four Mackinaw City boys cross country runners medaled at Tuesday's Northwoods Invitational in Pickford.

Leading the way with a fifth-place finish was Braylon Currie, who clocked a 20:06 time. Other medalists included Ben Strittmatter (ninth, 21:34), Kyle Valot (11th, 21:49) and Myran Thompson (13th, 22:29). Wesley House (17th, 25:55) and Connor Birchfield (18th, 28:37) rounded out the Comet boys, who finished second with 55 points.

From left, Mackinaw City High School and middle school medalists at Tuesday’s Northwoods Invitational included Myran Thompson, Kyle Valot, Ben Strittmatter, Braylon Currie, Knox Wilson, Mikey Sullivan and Cynthia Thompson.

Cynthia Thompson (33:08), who also medaled, finished 11th to lead the Mackinaw City girls.

