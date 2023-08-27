Cheboygan golf earns two first places in Traverse City meets

TRAVERSE CITY – The strong start to the season continued for the Cheboygan girls golf team, which finished first at the Traverse City St. Francis Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Leading the first-place Chiefs was Katie Maybank, who took second after scoring an 86. Other medalists included Ella Kosanke (102), who earned seventh, Emily Clark (105), who was eighth, and Emerson Eustice (108), who finished 10th. Also playing were Lilly Wright (110), Elise Markham (116) and Gabrielle Melonas (116).

On Friday, Aug. 25, Cheboygan (388) placed fourth overall and won the Green Division at the Traverse City West Titan Invitational at Interlochen Golf Course. The Green Division consisted of Division 3 and 4 schools.

MORE: Clark happy to be injury-free, off to strong start in senior golf season

MORE: Maybank reflects on remember Cheboygan golf journey, preps for state finals

The Cheboygan girls golf team took first in the Green Division and fourth overall at the Traverse City West Titan Invitational on Friday, Aug. 25, and also earned first at the Traverse City St. Francis Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Maybank finished third individually with an 82, while Kosanke shot a 94 and took seventh, Clark carded a 103, Markham tallied a 109, Eustice posted a 112, Wright registered a 115, and Melonas recorded a 123. Maybank and Kosanke each medaled for Cheboygan.

Traverse City Central scored 368 to win the team title.

Cheboygan spikers beat Rogers City at quad match

ALPENA – The Cheboygan volleyball team finished 1-2 overall in a quad match in Alpena on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Chiefs (5-3-2) beat Rogers City (25-14, 25-11), but they lost to Alpena (22-25, 20-25) and Hillman (25-27, 21-25).

“The very first game against Rogers City, we came to play,” said Cheboygan coach Darcie Mlynarchek. “Our communication was good, and we were aggressive in the front row especially against Rogers City's very tall front row. We never let them take the lead, which helped keep the enthusiasm on our side of the court. Unfortunately, when we played Alpena, we were neck and neck and I think some of our unforced errors helped contribute to our loss against them. When we played Hillman, the opposing team did not let many balls hit the ground. They were good defensively and again, we played two very close games and our unforced errors and lack of communication contributed to a loss against Hillman.”

Ava Bury and Cheboygan traveled to Alpena for a quad match on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Ava Bury led the Chiefs with six kills and 16 digs in the win over Rogers City, while Olivia Patrick and Amelia Johnson both tallied four kills, Abigail Babcock added three kills, Makaela Steiner and Presley Chamberlain each had six digs, and Tessa Lake chipped in with five digs.

Patrick tallied three kills and eight digs in the Alpena match, Bella Ecker recorded three kills and three digs, Johnson registered three kills, Bury finished with eight digs, Steiner notched seven digs, Chamberlain chipped in with five digs, and Lake totaled four digs.

Patrick’s six kills and 12 digs paced the Chiefs in the Hillman contest. Johnson and Ecker recorded four and three kills respectively, and Chamberlain and Bury had 10 and six digs respectively.

Over the three matches, Steiner had 31 assist attempts and Patrick added 23.

Inland Lakes volleyball earns win in tri-match

INDIAN RIVER – The Inland Lakes volleyball team hosted another tri-match on Thursday, beating Posen (25-10, 25-3) but losing to Charlevoix (15-25, 14-25).

Against the Vikings, Jenna Stubbs tallied nine aces and two kills to lead the Bulldogs (4-3). Kaylee Taglauer had five aces and seven assists and Lexi Kovtun chipped in with three kills and four aces.

Kaylee Taglauer and Inland Lakes volleyball hosted another tri-meet on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Stubbs finished with five kills and five digs in the Charlevoix matchup. Brooklyn LaBrecque added nine digs and three kills and Chloe Robinson registered three kills and an ace.

“Charlevoix is a fast-paced and competitive team that we were challenged by and just couldn't keep up or change the momentum,” said Inland Lakes coach Nicole Moore.

Inland Lakes travels to Boyne City for a quad match on Thursday, Aug. 30.

Contact sports editor Jared Greenleaf at jgreenleaf@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @sportsCDT

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan golf earns two first places in Traverse City meets