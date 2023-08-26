Cheboygan football struggles to slow down Kunkel, Lake City in road defeat

NOTE: Check back with the Daily Tribune for a follow up and more on Cheboygan’s season opener

LAKE CITY – Apparently, Darin Kunkel was out for revenge on Friday night.

It certainly seemed that way as the Lake City senior quarterback was a major problem for the Cheboygan Chiefs all evening, accounting for five total touchdowns and lifting his team to a 48-15 victory in the season opener for both squads in Lake City.

The Chiefs (0-1) started off the night with a touchdown drive that was capped off by a seven-yard score from senior quarterback Caden Gardner that helped make it 7-0 Cheboygan.

But from then on, it was all Kunkel, who scored touchdown runs of one and 11 and threw an eight-yard TD pass for the Trojans, who led 18-7 at the half.

Kunkel, who was on the losing end of a 52-26 decision at Cheboygan last year, broke loose again for a 26-yard TD that pushed Lake City’s advantage to 26-7 in the third. The Trojans (1-0) added another TD drive to take a commanding 34-7 lead into the fourth.

Cheboygan senior quarterback Caden Gardner recorded a touchdown run at Lake City on Friday night, but it was the Trojans outclassing the Chiefs in a 48-15 home victory.

The Chiefs finally responded when running back Evan Benson scored from one yard out, then a made two-point conversion trimmed Cheboygan’s deficit to 34-14. However, Kunkel delivered one more TD run in the fourth to seal the win for the Trojans.

Offensively, Cheboygan received 70 rushing yards from Jacob Seaman, while Robert Godfrey added 68 yards on the ground. Cody Lane rushed for 62 yards.

Senior Cheboygan running back Robert Godfrey rushed for almost 70 yards at Lake City on Friday.

Gavin Rose racked up a team-high eight tackles to lead the Cheboygan defense, which received seven tackles from Mantas Jett, six tackles from Seaman, five tackles and a blocked extra point from Sean Postula, four tackles from Dylan Balazovic, and three tackles from Blake Blaskowski.

Cheboygan (0-1) hosts Sault Ste. Marie in its home opener on Friday, Sept. 1.

