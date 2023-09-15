Cheboygan area high school football scores and updates for Week 4 of the season

CHEBOYGAN – OK, now things will get interesting.

As we enter Week 4 of the Cheboygan area high school football season, we have some excellent matchups on top, especially in the non-conference.

On Friday night, Inland Lakes (3-0) and St. Ignace (3-0) clash in a battle of unbeatens at 7 p.m. in St. Ignace.

Meanwhile, Cheboygan (0-3, 0-1 Northern Michigan Football League Legends) heads to Ogemaw Heights (2-1, 2-0) for a league game at 7 p.m. The Cheboygan game can be heard on WCBY Radio 1240 AM and 98.1 FM at 6:30 p.m. Mike Grisdale will call the action for the Chiefs. The game can also be streamed online at www.bigcountrygold.com.

One of two area games on Saturday features the Onaway Cardinals (2-1), who are aiming for a third straight win when they host Mio (1-2) at 1 p.m.

Pellston (1-2, 1-0 Ski Valley 8-Player Conference) travels to Central Lake (1-2, 0-2) for a 1 p.m. conference contest.

Inland Lakes defensive linemen get ready for an upcoming play during a game against Central Lake last week. The Bulldogs travel to face fellow unbeaten St. Ignace on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Be sure to check back with the Daily Tribune for score updates on Friday night and Saturday evening.

CHEBOYGAN FOOTBALL:

KINGSLEY RECAP: Breaking down Cheboygan football's home loss to high-powered Kingsley

SAULT RECAP: Takeaways from Cheboygan football’s home loss to Sault Ste. Marie

LAKE CITY RECAP: Cheboygan football struggles to slow down Kunkel, Lake City in road defeat

1993 CHEBOYGAN FOOTBALL: Confidence, togetherness pivotal in Cheboygan football's thrilling 1993 season

BLAKE BLASKOWSKI: Versatile Blaskowski a true team player for Cheboygan football

ROBERT GODFREY: Godfrey puts in work, provides physicality in Cheboygan football backfield

INLAND LAKES FOOTBALL:

PLAYERS TO WATCH: The 10 Cheboygan area football players I’m most excited to watch

IL PREVIEW: Inland Lakes football upperclassmen leading by example, hungry to make it to states

BUILDING MOMENTUM: Inland Lakes, Onaway building momentum going into tough Week 4 contests

GRANT BLUMKE: Blumke back at full strength, ready to rock and roll with Inland Lakes football

WEEK 2 WIN: Football roundup: Fenstermaker, Inland Lakes beat Lake Linden-Hubbell

WEEK 3 TRIUMPH: Fenstermaker, Bradford stand out for Inland Lakes football in home win over Central Lake

JACK WILSON: Inland Lakes' Jack Wilson voted Daily Tribune Football Preseason Player of the Year

AIDAN FENSTERMAKER: Inland Lakes' Aidan Fenstermaker voted Daily Tribune's Week 2 Athlete of the Week

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Blumke, Willey among Inland Lakes football players to watch in 2023

ONAWAY FOOTBALL:

EDDY SZYMONIAK: Onaway football smashes Bellaire in Szymoniak’s coaching debut

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Vote for the Cheboygan Daily Tribune Athlete of the Week for Sept. 4-9

FORFEIT: Onaway forfeits Friday night’s football clash against Inland Lakes

CARDS WIN AGAIN: Brewbaker, Onaway football improve to 2-1 with hard-fought home win over Engadine

NEW COACH: Onaway football ready to turn the page under interim coach Szymoniak

BIGBY RESIGNS: Bigby resigns as Onaway football coach just days before opener at Inland Lakes

JUSTIN KRAMER-ST. GERMAIN Onaway’s Kramer-St. Germain thankful to be back playing football after scary injury

WEEK 4: Inland Lakes, Onaway building momentum going into tough Week 4 contests

PELLSTON FOOTBALL:

RANDY BRICKER, SR: ‘It’s all about the kids’: Bricker begins 54th year as Pellston football PA announcer

PELLSTON PREVIEW: Accountability, mental toughness being stressed by new Pellston football coach DeAgostino

JACK SCHMALZRIED: Senior signal-caller Schmalzried hungry to fuel Pellston football to success

WEEK 3 TAKEAWAYS: Inland Lakes, Onaway building momentum going into tough Week 4 contests

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Skill players headline Pellston Hornets to watch in 2023 football season

SEASON OPENER: Takeaways from Pellston football’s season-opening home loss to Posen

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan area high school football Week 4 updates and scores