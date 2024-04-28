Cheatham County community joins in Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run made its way through Cheatham County Saturday morning.

Thousands race through downtown Nashville in St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office joined athletes and community members at the John C. Poole walking track in Ashland City on Saturday, April 27, as the rain held off for the yearly event.

The run was a fundraiser for Special Olympics Area 29.

(Courtesy: Sgt. Dale Smith/Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Sgt. Dale Smith/Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Sgt. Dale Smith/Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Sgt. Dale Smith/Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Sgt. Dale Smith/Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Sgt. Dale Smith/Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Sgt. Dale Smith/Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Cheatham County’s Spring Games for the Special Olympics will be held on Friday, May 3 at the Harpeth Middle School/Harpeth High School football field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.