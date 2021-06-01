Cheat-code QBs & managing risk with your first-round pick

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

It's been no secret that the influx of rushing-upside QBs has flipped the script on how fantasy managers view their quarterback position. MVP seasons from Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson and monstrous numbers from the likes of Josh Allen and Kyler Murray have called into question the strategy of waiting for passers late in your fantasy drafts.

Scott Pianowski is joined by Rich Hribar of Sharp Football Analysis to chat about the state of rushing quarterbacks in 2021, Jalen Hurts' upside next season and what tier of QBs fantasy managers should target.

Later in the episode, Scott & Rich talk about the recent conundrum of taking Saquon Barkley at third overall in a recent draft. The third pick seems to be a major inflection point. How can fantasy owners manage their risk in such a do-or-die round & is there ever such a thing as a safe bet in the top 10? (15:45)

Finally, the guys talk about whether or not you should worry about strength of schedule before doing a little fantasy topic lightning-round on the Broncos, Cowboys, Tua Tagovailoa & more. (39:35)

