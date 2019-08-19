CheapTickets.com Is Sending Two Lucky People to Tailgate at College Football Games Across the Country

So you love tailgating? Your favorite season —College Football Season, ahem autumn—is approaching and CheapTickets.com wants to make it your most magical one yet.

This year, the company is hosting the inaugural CheapTickets Tailgate Tourist Contest. The winner and a guest will get all-expenses-paid trips to five college football games, with flights, hotels, and tailgates included.

To enter to win, fill out your contact information and Instagram handle and answer two key questions: "Which college football city would you most want to tailgate at this season and why?" and "What is your favorite tailgate dish?" The contest closes for entries on August 30th, 2019.

"Tailgating culture is steeped in team pride and tradition, and there's no better way to experience it than traveling to some of the best college campuses and stadiums across the nation," said Justine McDonald, Senior Brand Manager at CheapTickets in a company press release. "Our Tailgate Tourist will join 35% of fans who said they plan to travel for a college football game this year. The biggest question will be who they bring with them. Most fans in our Tailgate Travel survey said they plan to travel with their significant other (44%) or a friend (37%)."

No matter who we grab for your tailgating travels, it's safe to say this is the football fan's ultimate prize.

WATCH: The South's 10 Best Tailgates

The Tailgate Tourist will win travel for two to five college football cities, plus a $1,500 ticket stipend to attend the below games:

Notre Dame @ Georgia in Athens, Georgia, 9/21 (Travel dates: 9/20-9/22)

USC @ Washington in Seattle, Washington, 9/28 (Travel dates: 9/27-9/29)

Michigan State @ Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, 10/5 (Travel dates: 10/4-10/6)

Syracuse @ North Carolina State in Raleigh, North Carolina, 10/10 (Travel dates: 10/9-10/11)

Kansas @ Texas in Austin, Texas, 10/19 (Travel dates: 10/18-10/20)

Can't make all the games but looking to save on tickets? Use promo code TICKETS10 to save 10% off tickets throughout football season and promo code TAILGATE16 to save 16% off hotels from August 13—November 30, 2019.

See ya in the parking lot.