Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach’s “8-4 program” jab

One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the “anonymous coach takes’ on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M program since taking over:

Jimbo Fisher might be a mad genius when it comes to media because they get talked about alongside Georgia and Alabama, and they’re every bit an 8–4 program. He knows it, too, but I think that’s part of the plan.

When Fisher was asked about the comment during last Sunday’s fall media day, he, in classic Jimbo fashion, jeered at the remark:

No. Why would I respond to somebody who’s anonymous? Anonymous? That’s the way y’all justify saying what you want to say. And anonymous is y’all reporters writing and saying what you all want to say, get y’all off the hook.

when further asked if anyone has come to him in person:

No. And I won’t ever comment on it. I don’t ever, I don’t ever do that. But hey, that sells books, sells papers. That’s real good.

Yes, Texas A&M in fact went 8-4 last season after dealing with a litany of issues at the Quarterback position, injuries, and running into Covid-related problems at the end of the year, which lead to them missing their bowl game. Going into his 5th season at the helm, Jimbo Fisher, who is 34-14 with the Aggies took over an A&M program that was seeping back into mediocrity, while being tasked to build a roster from the ground up that could compete in the SEC for years to come. After securing the best recruiting class in modern history during the 2022 cycle, and developing a number of current juniors and seniors on the current roster, Fisher has the Aggies trending way, way up, and the future could not be brighter than it is at present time.

