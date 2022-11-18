In the cheap seats: Charlotte Hornets tickets rank among the most affordable in NBA

With tickets, parking and food, going to NBA games can be expensive.

But a new report shows that Charlotte Hornets tickets are considerably cheaper than most other teams in the league.

A study from sports media company OhBets that analyzed the average prices of resale tickets, beers, hot dogs and parking for each NBA team found the Hornets are the eighth-cheapest team to follow.

Here’s a breakdown of what it costs to attend a game at the Spectrum Center, according to the study:

Resale ticket: $169

16-ounce beer: $10.08

Hot dog: $4.00

Parking: $15.29

Total: $198.37

With an average ticket price of $138, the study found that the Indiana Pacers are the cheapest team to follow.

The NBA champion Golden State Warriors are the most expensive team to follow, with fans spending an average of $681.92 per game. The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks came in at No. 2 and No. 3 on the list, respectively.

Hornets tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com, or on resale sites such as StubHub.com and SeatGeek.com.