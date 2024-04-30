CHCS quiz bowl team places 7th in national tournament

Apr. 29—The College Heights Christian School quiz bowl team competed in the 2024 Small School National Championship Tournament over the weekend.

The team finished seventh in the competition's open division.

The open division field featured 55 teams from 27 states competing at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago. College Heights was one of 17 Missouri teams at the national championship.

In the open division, the team was led by Braxton Davis, and included Steven Calandro, Michael Peters and Matt Williams; the team was coached by Ann Landrum and Jean Miller.

College Heights began the preliminary rounds with a winning streak, in which it defeated Keith Country Day from Rockford, Illinois; Alabama Cyber Tech A from Huntsville, Alabama; and Overlake from Redmond, Washington. College Heights finished the preliminary rounds with a 9-1 record, which qualified the team for the playoffs.

College Heights then defeated Fisher Catholic from Lancaster, Ohio, and Lausanne Collegiate from Memphis, Tennessee, before falling to St. Mark's School of Texas B from Dallas.

Davis was honored as an all-star for correctly answering 102 toss-up questions in the preliminary rounds.

The traditional public schools division champion was Hastings High School from Hastings-on-Hudson, New York; the open division champion was the A team from St. Mark's School in Dallas.