Chaz Lanier schedules Tennessee basketball visit as Vols recruit elite transfer

Chaz Lanier is visiting Tennessee basketball on Tuesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

The North Florida guard is one of the top prospects available in the transfer portal after averaging 19.7 points and shot 44.4% on 3-pointers with the Ospreys. Lanier also is visiting BYU and Kentucky prior to his visit to UT.

The 6-foot-4, 199-pound Lanier played high school basketball at The Ensworth School. The Vols have three scholarships open.

Lanier has been on Tennessee's radar since he entered the transfer portal on April 24. The high-scoring guard would give the Vols and coach Rick Barnes another lethal offensive piece.

Lanier would slot at guard along side seniors Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack to form a potent backcourt. Both Zeigler and Mashack are established elite defenders. Zeigler has proven himself to be one of the nation's best point guards and likely will be a preseason All-American heading into his final season at UT.

Lanier had not averaged more than 4.7 points in a season before leaping to first-team All-ASUN in his fourth season.

Who has Tennessee basketball added in the transfer portal?

Tennessee went into the transfer portal needing to add offense into the roster.. It has done that and got a lot bigger at the same time.

UT added Darlinstone Dubar, a 6-8 guard from Hofstra, and Igor Milicic Jr., a 6-10 forward from Charlotte, as two of its portal signees. Dubar averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% on 3-pointers. Milicic averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in his junior season at Charlotte. He shot 37.6% on 3-pointers.

Dubar and Milicic combined to make 129 3-pointers last season.

The Vols had a major need in the post after their top two post players transferred. They addressing it by getting Felix Okpara from Ohio State. The 6-11 Okpara is a big-time shot blocker and physical post player. He averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 70 games in two seasons at Ohio State. He averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while blocking 82 shots as a sophomore starter.

