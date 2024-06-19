Chaz Lanier makes top SEC transfer portal commit list

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier is a top 2024 SEC transfer portal commit, according to On3 Industry Rankings.

Lanier is ranked as the No. 8 overall transfer portal player and No. 3 shooting guard.

Lanier entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 24. He committed to Tennessee on May 24.

The 6-foot-4, 199-pound shooting guard played at North Florida from 2020-24. He appeared in 104 contests, including 49 starts for the Ospreys, while averaging 8.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Former Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo also made On3s top SEC transfer portal rankings. Aidoo committed to Arkansas on April 29.

On3 Industry Rankings are a composite from the three main recruiting sites (On3, 247Sports and Rivals).

The Top SEC Commits from the Basketball Transfer Portal according to the @On3sports Industry Ranking⚡️https://t.co/b2Hnq4tkFa pic.twitter.com/SwPxEH3c6C — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) June 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire