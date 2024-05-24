Chaz Lanier commits to Tennessee

Chaz Lanier announced his commitment to Tennessee basketball on Friday.

“Home is where the heart is,” Lanier announced.

The 6-foot-4, 199-pound shooting guard played at North Florida from 2020-24. He averaged 8.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. Lanier appeared in 104 games, including 49 starts, at North Florida.

Lanier went to North Florida from The Ensworth School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chaz Lanier’s accomplishments at North Florida:

ASUN First Team All-Conference (2023-24)

NABC First Team All-District (2023-24)

CSC Academic All-District Team (2023-24)

ASUN All-Academic Team (2023-24)

ASUN Player of the Week, 3x (Feb. 19, 2024)

ASUN Honor Roll (2020-21, 2022-23)

PHOTOS: A look at Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes through the years

Corey Perrine/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire