Chavez Jr. retires in corner as crowd throw objects at Jacobs

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. quit on his stool to hand Daniel Jacobs victory by TKO as chaos ensued amid boos and fan outrage at the end of the super-middleweight bout.

Chavez Jr. retired at the end of the fifth round in Phoenix, where former two-time middleweight champion Jacobs (36-3) made a successful debut in the super-middleweight division on Friday.

After receiving some punishment in the fifth round, Chavez Jr. – who missed weight – could be heard saying his hand was broken, though the Mexican later claimed he suffered a broken nose.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The premature end to proceedings at Talking Stick Resort Arena prompted ugly scenes as spectators rained boos on Chavez Jr. (51-4-1) and pelted the ring with debris.

Chavez Jr. – son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez who had only fought once since losing to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2017, a stoppage of Evert Bravo in August – had to be ushered out of the ring, with fans continuing to throw things at him.

American Jacobs, back in action following his defeat to Canelo in a middleweight unification bout in May, was also targeted by the infuriated crowd.

Jacobs – who initially found it difficult to cope with Chavez Jr's power in the opening round before adjusting to show his quality over the next four – was seen dodging objects during his post-fight interview in the ring.

"To me, it wasn't my debut at super middleweight because this is so disrespectful," said Jacobs while continually flinching amid flying objects. "To me, he was a cruiserweight. Even his jab was heavy and his body.

"Physically, he was the bigger man in the show. I tried my best to be elusive and box but he was heavy. Slowly but surely I got my counter-punches in there, and he quit on his stool. He didn't let me enjoy my victory. I'm from Brownsville and I never ran and I never will."

Story continues

Jacobs added: "I did my part. I know [the crowd] is not mad at me, they are mad at Chavez. But I don't get to enjoy this victory. I didn't fight a super middleweight, I fought a cruiserweight."

Elsewhere, Maurice Hooker scored a stunning first-round knockout over Uriel Perez on the undercard, while Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar claimed a ninth-round stoppage of Cristofer Rosales in the vacant flyweight title bout.