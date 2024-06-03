Chavez captures SoCal Regional D-V championship with 8-6 win over Azusa in 9 innings

No. 8 Chavez scored two runs in the top of the ninth and then held on for an 8-6 victory over No. 2 Azusa at Azusa Pacific University in Saturday's Southern Californian Regional Division-V championship game.

Sophomore Benji Perez was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Titans (22-12), who had 14 hits.

Sophomore Jayden Poppy, Daniel Carrillo and Jose Agredano, and senior Marcos DeLira, had two hits apiece for Chavez, which won its last 14 games. All three of the Titans' regional games were won in extra innings.