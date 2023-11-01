Chavez adds another award to trophy case

Nov. 1—The No. 3 Idaho football team enters its Week 10 matchup against Big Sky opponent Northern Colorado at noon on Saturday at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colo. (ESPN+), coming off one of its biggest regular season wins in program history.

The Vandals (6-2, 4-1) escaped with a 24-21 win over No. 6 Montana State last Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome to jump ahead six spots in the Football Championship Subdivision Stats Perform Top 25 poll.

As for the Bears (0-8, 0-5), they're still searching for their first win of the season after most recently getting shut out 40-0 by Montana on the road last Saturday.

"I think Ed Lamb is a really good coach," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "The one year I coached in the Big Sky Conference before I came to Idaho in 2015 was at Montana State, and Lamb was coaching at Southern Utah, and they won the Big Sky, and that's an incredible achievement. I think they're better than their record would indicate."

Here are some notes heading into Idaho's conference-high sixth road game.

Deserved recognition

Idaho senior kicker Ricardo Chavez earned the Big Sky's special teams player of the week after converting a career-long 53-yard field goal against Montana State in the first quarter. He also punted twice for an average of 39.5, with one landing inside the 20.

This is Chavez's third weekly honor this season.

The Los Angeles native is 10-of-11 on field goal attempts, and his 90.9 field goal percentage leads the conference and is fourth in the FCS.

Vandals sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy was nominated as the Big Sky's offensive player of the week after finishing 22-of-29 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns against the Bobcats. But the award was given to Portland State running back Jobi Meyers, who tallied 241 rushing yards in its 47-35 win against Eastern Washington.

A historic start

After their win against the Bobcats, the Vandals are guaranteed to have back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 25 years.

Idaho finished 9-3 in 1998 and 7-4 in 1999. The Vandals were in the Football Bowl Subdivision (then Division I-A) at the time. The last time they had back-to-back years above .500 in the FCS (then Division I-AA) was in '94 (9-2) and '95 (9-4).

Stat update

Idaho has the top defense (304.9 yards per game) and the most efficient offense (161.2) in the Big Sky.

The Vandals' bell cow running back Anthony Woods still leads the conference in rushing yards (767) despite getting a lighter load the last two weeks.

The Palmdale, Calif., native's 12 rushing touchdowns also tops the Big Sky and are tied for third in the FCS.

Injury update

The Vandals returned junior safety Murvin Kenion Jr. and redshirt sophomore defensive end Malakai Williams following the bye week. But it lost its sack leader, redshirt sophomore Keyshawn James-Newby (shoulder).

James-Newby will be out against Northern Colorado, but Eck is hopeful he'll return against Weber State on Nov. 11.

"He's been doing a really nice job with his rehab," Eck said. "We're very optimistic that he'll be back in two weeks. I know he's extra motivated because he has family in southern Idaho, where it'd be a closer drive for his family to go to Weber than to come here, so I think that's giving him some extra motivation to get back for that game."

A limited history

Idaho and Northern Colorado have played twice since the Vandals rejoined the Big Sky Conference in 2018, with the series tied 1-1.

The Vandals earned a 55-35 decision over the Bears last year on Oct. 1.

"They were up 20-17 late in the second quarter against us on the road last year," Eck said. "Sometimes you forget about that stuff. You see the final score that we won by 20 and you think, well, you blew them out. No, we were down twice. They took two leads on us."

