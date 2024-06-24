Chauncey Gooden commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado football over Tennessee, others

Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden has committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado football, according to a post on Gooden's X account, formerly Twitter.

Gooden, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound senior offensive lineman, is the No. 7 recruit in Tennessee for the class of 2025 and the No. 19 interior offensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He listed Tennessee among is top 10 schools last December, along with Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and South Carolina.

On3.com's Hayes Fawcett reports that Gooden chosen Colorado over finalists Clemson, Auburn and Missouri.

Gooden participated in Clemson's Junior Day in January and talked about wanting to visit Colorado. He met Colorado's Deion Sanders when Sanders was coaching at Jackson State.

LETS DO IT!!!!! 1000000% COMMITED pic.twitter.com/3UuQC36JPT — Chauncey Gooden #5️⃣5️⃣ (@ChaunceyGooden) June 24, 2024

Gooden is a two-time Tennessean All-Midstate member and TSWA all-state offensive lineman. He'll be a three-year starter this fall. He helped Lipscomb Academy capture consecutive state championships in 2021 and 2022 under former coach Trent Dilfer.

The Mustangs struggled last season, finishing 4-6. Kevin Mawae was fired in his only season as head coach after the school was banned from the 2023 TSSAA playoffs. Former Whites Creek and Vanderbilt star Jamie Graham took over as head coach in December.

