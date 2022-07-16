Saints defensive end Cam Jordan said recently that the team’s confidence is “unreal” because of how they’ve shown that they can win with a variety of quarterbacks in recent years and the play of the defense has been integral to those victories over the years.

That defense added players like safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye to a group that includes playmakers on all levels. Jordan is joined on the defensive line by Shy Tuttle and Marcus Davenport while linebackers Demario Davis, Pete Werner, and Kaden Elliss play behind them. Marlon Humphrey is back at cornerback along with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who made it clear during an appearance on NFL Network that he shares Jordan’s confidence in what the team can do.

Gardner-Johnson was asked if he thinks the Saints have the best defense in the league and he answered affirmatively.

“Of course, I mean from first level, second level, third level,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I mean, you got Cam and the front to pop it off, Shy, Marcus Davenport. Then you got Demario in the middle calling all the shots. . . . You saw what they were doing last year with . . . Pete, Elliss, all those guys in the middle. Then the back end, bringing in the Honey Badger . We just had a Super Bowl safety, two-time Super Bowl safety (Malcolm Jenkins), now we are bringing in another hometown hero, won a Super Bowl, Pro Bowler. So he knows, and we know what to expect. We’re just going to go out there and dominate and take advantage of the opportunity. Cause all this talent, why not? Can’t waste it.”

The Saints ranked fourth in the league in points allowed last season, which allowed them to go 9-8 despite a revolving door at quarterback. If Jameis Winston‘s return can put an end to that and boost the offense above the 21 points they averaged last year, new head coach Dennis Allen’s first season could end with a trip to the postseason.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Saints D just going to go out there and dominate originally appeared on Pro Football Talk