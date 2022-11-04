Chauncey Gardner-Johnson pick sets up Touchdown Brown for Eagles

The Houston Texans could not afford turnovers against the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Davis Mills made the mistake in the third quarter and it cost his team.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson made the pick and it set up the Eagles’ offense.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson now has his 5th INT in 4 games. Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown connect for the TD. That's the much needed spark!#Eagles pic.twitter.com/qRKfDjHA6a — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) November 4, 2022

Jalen Hurts and his offense took 2 plays to go 17 yards. It happened in 9 seconds and the quarterback found a wide-open A.J. Brown for the score that made it 21-14 after the PAT.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson first Eagle with an interception in four straight games since Bill Bradley in 1972. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) November 4, 2022

