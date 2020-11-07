Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson didn’t get off scot-free. The NFL fined him $5,128 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his part in the to-do with Bears receiver Javon Wims on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Wims will serve a two-game suspension for sucker punching Gardner-Johnson, having lost his appeal earlier this week.

Gardner-Johnson grabbed Wims’ mouthpiece off his facemask and threw it down on the Bears’ first possession of the second half. Wims left the game and didn’t return the rest of the drive.

But on the first play of the Bears’ next possession Wims grabbed Gardner-Johnson’s mouthpiece before punching Gardner-Johnson twice in the helmet.

Wims also told Bears officials Gardner-Johnson had spit on him.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson fined $5,128 for tiff with Javon Wims originally appeared on Pro Football Talk