Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Everything felt natural in first Eagles practice

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson doesn’t have much time to practice with the Eagles before the start of the regular season, but he doesn’t sound concerned about that holding him back on the field.

The Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson from the Eagles in a Tuesday trade and the team’s decision to release Anthony Harris on the same day sent a message that they see Gardner-Johnson playing a big role for them at safety. That’s a change from the nickel corner role he played in New Orleans, but Gardner-Johnson said he felt right at home after his first practice with the team.

“I’m a ballplayer,” Gardner-Johnson said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s just football. I’ve been playing it since I was 6 years old. I’m staying in and putting in overtime. I’m new here. I’ve got 10 days before the season starts. Coaches have been A-1. Players have been A-1. They’ve been helpful. It’s the first day of practice, and I was out there flying with the guys. I got some [first-team] reps, some [second-team] reps. Everything felt natural. It’s like I was out there playing like a kid. Having fun.”

Players like wide receiver A.J. Brown, edge rusher Haason Reddick, and cornerback James Bradberry joined the Eagles during the offseason, so the Gardner-Johnson acquisition is another sign of the Eagles going after veterans they believe will push the team further than they were able to get in losing to the Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs last season.

