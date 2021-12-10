Chauncey Billups on his criticism of Blazers, why he doesn't talk to team postgame: 'I lead with love'

SAN FRANCISCO — The Portland Trail Blazers' Chauncey Billups, a rookie head coach 26 games into his tenure, helms a team that continues its multiyear trend of being a poor foundational defensive unit and has dealt with a rash of injuries that have contributed to a 11-15 record while losing seven of eight contests.

Most rookie NBA coaches would be slow to publicly critique their teams with sports trigger words. Billups — who played 17 years in the NBA as one of the steadiest point guards in his era and won an NBA title and Finals MVP honors — is a well-respected basketball mind who has turned down opportunities to start his NBA head coaching clock earlier and was offered, but turned down, a general manager post.

With that resume and the immense respect the 45-year-old coach has accumulated, it has afforded him the latitude to refrain from biting his tongue. In a short time frame, Billups questioned his team’s effort, pride and competitive fire after tough losses. All three of those descriptors are trigger words in the sporting world that typically aren’t well-received by players.

“He speaks his mind, and you respect that,” franchise point guard Damian Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “And I think it’s important that he does so. He’s seen it all.”

Billups, in an interview with Yahoo Sports, explained his approach to extending “tough love.”

“I just feel like every game as we’re trying to get better, I owe it to these dudes to coach them. So I don’t see it that way like I’m calling them out,” Billups told Yahoo Sports. “I’m not going to be on the podium calling names. I’ll do that in person with the guys. But on the podium, I’ll generalize. I’ll say, ‘Listen, we got to be better or we didn’t compete.’ I’m not going to call anybody's name, and I’m not going to disrespect any of my guys because I care too much and I know how that feels. But, I owe it to them to be honest and to coach them. And I only know one way to do that, and that’s just with honesty.

“Sometimes dudes don’t love that, but I think if you really want to win and you really want to do it right and be a good teammate, you can respect my approach. And I think guys understand and know that whatever I say, it’s coming from a good place. It’s always coming from a good place. Of all the coaches I played for, when I know a coach is just trying to help me, trying to teach me, trying to challenge me, and I know he’s not trying to embarrass me or anything like that. Once you know it’s from a good place, then you take it with love. I lead with love. I don’t lead with fear. I don’t do that.”

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and franchise point guard Damian Lillard talk on the sideline during a game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Billups may be more vocal and candid than your typical rookie head coach, but in a different avenue, he has been exercising a silent unconventional coaching tactic.

After the Trail Blazers gave up a record 145 points in Portland to the Boston Celtics in a 28-point blowout loss, Billups revealed during his postgame news conference that he addressed the team in the locker room for the first time this season. In the same news conference, he said, “That competitive fire, that pride, that’s something you either have or you don’t have. And that’s not something you can turn off or turn on, and that’s unfortunate. We just didn’t show any tonight.”

It was noteworthy that Billups publicly questioned his team’s pride for the second game in a row. But for many, the shocker was the admission of not speaking to the team postgame, as most head coaches usually give a parting message or pep talk before breaking out for the evening.

Billups described his rationale.

“I played for a lot of coaches and one of the coaches I played for was Flip Saunders. Flip, he didn’t speak after games, and I didn’t understand it for a while,” Billups told Yahoo Sports. “But about 10 games in, I asked him why. And he said, ‘Chauncey, a lot of times you’re so emotional after a game, that you don’t want to say something that you can’t take back.’ And also, what I learned last year being an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers is there’s something I might see during the game, but when I rewatch the game, I could have been totally wrong. I could be like, ‘Man, we’re being selfish.’ But when I look at the film, I see we really moved the ball but just didn't make shots. So when I do address the team, I don’t want to be emotional and I want my intel to be double- and triple-checked beforehand. That’s my thinking on it.”

Billups, a former five-time All-Star, played for seven teams throughout his career. He said Saunders, who died in 2015 after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, was the only coach who wouldn’t talk to his team after games.

“All my other coaches would say something really quick after games and sometimes after a tough loss, it would be like a tirade,” Billups told Yahoo Sports. “And I’ve had coaches do that and then the next day say, ‘Look, I wasn’t all the way correct. We actually did the right things.’ And I never wanted to do that. I have seen several times where a coach goes crazy on us as a team or on a player, and now the players are mad because they know what they’re being called out for wasn’t what really happened. And now if you don’t come back the next day and walk it back, it gets tricky in the locker room for a coach. Flip showed me this way, and I think it works.”

Meanwhile, Billups is looking forward to his team working together and figuring a way out of a four-game skid. The task of turning the Blazers' season around is daunting considering their two best players are laboring. Lillard continues to battle an abdominal issue and CJ McCollum is sidelined with a collapsed lung.

On top of that, the franchise recently concluded a monthlong, hostile work environment investigation of former general manager Neil Olshey that led to his firing. Longtime president/CEO Chris McGowan resigned prior to the investigation, but his move was unrelated. Joe Cronin has been installed as the interim general manager.

Billups has had quite the experience thus far, but he said he wouldn’t change his position if he could.

“The positives are this: I’m doing exactly what I wanted to do,” Billups told Yahoo Sports. “I’m coaching, and I’m really loving that. It reminds me of the start of my actual playing career. I was the third pick in the draft. On the very day I got drafted, there were trade rumors. Boom, I get traded my rookie season in the middle of the year and then I go on to play on three or four different teams in three or four different years. I felt like starting like that made the rest of my career so easy. It’s been a lot. It’s been a lot here so far, but I just know that I’m built for this. This is just what I do, and it gives me the opportunity to stand up as a man to show that I can lead and these dudes can latch onto me and I’m ready for it. It’s a good opportunity for me.”