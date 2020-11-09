Chauncey Billups, Larry Drew reportedly near deals to be Clippers’ assistant coaches

This has been expected for a while, but now it seems a deal is close.

Chauncey Billups and former head coach Larry Drew are about to join Tyronn Lue’s Clippers’ coaching staff, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Chauncey Billups and Larry Drew are finalizing assistant coaching deals to join Ty Lue's staff with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2020





Billups is the Pistons legend and Finals MVP who has been working in broadcasting for the past few years — including for the Clippers — but has been looking to get into an NBA front office or coaching in the right situation. He was a leader of men as a player and a guy who stepped up in the biggest moments, two things the Clippers could use heading into a championship-or-bust season.

Drew is a longtime NBA assistant coach, including with and under Lue in Cleveland. Before that, Drew was a head coach in Atlanta and Milwaukee.

Lue moves over into the big chair after the Los Angeles let Doc Rivers go after bowing out of the playoffs earlier than expected. The Clippers will have a stacked coaching staff and a stacked roster heading into next season, and with a lot of pressure on them after stumbling up 3-1 on Denver in the second round of the playoffs in the bubble.

