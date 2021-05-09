Chattanooga FC wins on penalty kick in stoppage time

May 9—Chattanooga Football Club's Markus Naglestad drilled a penalty kick into the bottom left corner of the net in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 comeback victory over the Michigan Stars on Saturday night in front of 2,329 fans at Finley Stadium.

Both goals for the home team came in the final 11 minutes as Chattanooga FC's Brett Jones scored in the 81st minute after subbing into the match just three minutes earlier.

CFC's Tate Robertson missed just wide right on a set play in the 91st, and soon after that a handball in the box by the Stars brought Naglestad up front to knock in the winner in the regular-season home opener. Michigan had scored in the 63rd.

Now 1-1 in the NISA spring season, CFC will return to league play with a home match against the Maryland Bobcats on May 29. In the meantime, CFC has two exhibitions on the road, at 5 p.m. next Saturday at North Alabama SC in Huntsville and on May 19 against the Georgia Revolution in McDonough.

